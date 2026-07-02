Lamine Yamal names three players who impressed him at World Cup 2026

Spain national team winger Lamine Yamal has revealed the players who have made the biggest impression on him during the 2026 World Cup.

Alongside Vinícius Júnior and Lionel Messi, the young star specifically praised the performance of Morocco's Ismael Saibari.

Yamal admires Vinícius's game

Lamine Yamal highly praised the performance of Brazil national team forward Vinícius Júnior at the World Cup.

«I really like Vinícius Júnior's play in this World Cup. He is having a great tournament», said the Spanish footballer.

Vinícius's speed, technical skills, and attacking activity left a strong impression on Yamal.

Messi also makes the list

The Spanish national team winger also mentioned world football legend Lionel Messi.

«Of course, Lionel Messi as well», Yamal said.

Thus, the Argentine star also joined Lamine Yamal's list of the best players at the 2026 World Cup.

Saibari is more than just goals

Yamal also gave a high rating to the overall game of Morocco national team player Ismael Saibari.

«Ismael Saibari is making a very good impression, not only with his goals but with his overall play», he said.

This was reported by COPE.

Yamal scores a historic goal himself

The Spanish national team finished first in Group H of the 2026 World Cup group stage, securing a place in the playoffs.

Lamine Yamal scored in the match against Saudi Arabia. This was his first-ever goal in World Cup history.

Who do you think has been the strongest player at the 2026 World Cup so far?