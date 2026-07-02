2026 World Cup. England – DR Congo 2:1 (watch the goals)

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2026 World Cup. England – DR Congo 2:1 (watch the goals)

The Round of 32 matches continue at the World Cup. England faced DR Congo, who advanced from the group after eliminating Uzbekistan, and completed a comeback thanks to a Kane brace.

England – DR Congo 2:1
Goals: Sipenga, 7 (0:1). Kane, 75 (1:1). Kane, 86 (2:1)
England: Pickford, Konsa, Guehi, O'Riley, Spence (Eze, 70), Rice (Stones, 90+1), Anderson, Bellingham, Rashford (Saka, 60), Madueke (Gordon, 60), Kane
DR Congo: Mpasi-Nzau, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku (J. Kayembe, 89), Wan-Bissaka, Moutoussamy (Mayele, 89), Sadiki, Mukau (E. Kayembe, 76), Sipenga (Bongonda, 76), Mbuku (Elia, 64), Wissa
Yellow cards: Bellingham, 19 – Sadiki, 28

World CupEnglandDR CongoHarry KaneFootball
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