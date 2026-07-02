PFA: Israeli Forces Shot and Killed Palestinian Goalkeeper

Palestinian goalkeeper Salim al-Ashqar was killed as a result of another attack by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by TRT, citing the Palestinian Football Association (PFA).

The 32-year-old footballer was shot dead in the town of Al-Qarara in the Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian Football Association, he is one of more than 1,000 Palestinian athletes killed since the start of military operations in October 2023.

It was noted that Salim al-Ashqar had gotten married only five months ago and was eagerly awaiting the birth of his first child with his spouse.

The Chilean football club Deportivo Palestino also issued a statement regarding the death of the footballer.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of 32-year-old Palestinian goalkeeper Salim al-Ashqar. He was killed by the Israeli army. The continuation of such events is deeply concerning. We call for justice and the establishment of peace," the club's statement released on June 1 reads.

During his career, the late footballer played as a goalkeeper for the Khan Yunis Services club. He also played for the Al-Aqsa and Al-Musaddar sports clubs in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, in June, the Israeli government detained Rend Halawani, a 20-year-old player for the Palestinian women's national team. She was summoned for questioning in Jerusalem on June 2 and was ordered to be held in custody until June 5. Police have not disclosed the charges against her.

The Palestinian Football Association condemned this situation, describing it as a form of systemic pressure against Palestinian athletes.