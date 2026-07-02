Elon Musk Aims to Help Paralyzed People Walk Using Neuralink and Optimus

·2·Technology
Elon Musk Aims to Help Paralyzed People Walk Using Neuralink and Optimus

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has announced his next revolutionary project expected to change the future of humanity. He stated that by combining Neuralink brain chips and Optimus humanoid robot technologies, it will be possible to restore mobility to people with physical disabilities, especially those who are paralyzed. This is not just medical aid, but a step toward creating a full cyber-body. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports says.

Currently, patients with implanted Neuralink chips have learned to control computers and various devices using only the power of thought. According to Musk, this technology allows people who have lost the ability to communicate, like Stephen Hawking, to establish contact with others at nearly the same speed. However, the next stage of the project aims for even more ambitious goals.

Cyber-body and thought-controlled legs

According to the new concept, Neuralink reads signals in the brain and links them with the technological components of the Optimus robot. For example, a person with non-functioning legs can control robotic legs without any buttons or joysticks, solely through brain commands. In this process, feedback with the somatosensory cortex of the brain is expected to be established, allowing the person to feel sensations through the artificial limbs.

According to the ixbt.com publication, Elon Musk compared this project to the "six million dollar man" idea from famous science fiction. However, the billionaire noted that in real life, such a cyber-body would be much cheaper. According to approximate calculations, the cost of the entire system could be around 60,000 dollars.

In Musk's view, current human communication methods (speech or typing text) are extremely slow and inefficient. Neuralink, however, increases the speed of data exchange between the brain and the digital world to an unprecedented level. When integrated with the capabilities of the Optimus robot, this technology serves to bypass the biological limitations of the human body.

Currently, the process of supplying components for Tesla Optimus robots has begun. It is reported that the mass production of these humanoid robots will start in the summer of this year. This indicates that the idea of creating a cyber-body is not a distant future, but a reality of the coming years.

The success of this technology could open a new chapter not only in medicine but also in the evolutionary development of humanity. If the Neuralink and Optimus tandem delivers the expected results, millions of people will be able to regain their independence and become full members of society.

Elon MuskNeuralinkOptimusTechnologyTesla
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Introduces Affordable Galaxy Jump 5 with 6 Years of UpdatesSamsung Introduces Affordable Galaxy Jump 5 with 6 Years of UpdatesToday, 12:53Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Compared to Galaxy S26 Ultra for the First TimeSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Compared to Galaxy S26 Ultra for the First TimeToday, 12:27End of a Space Era: Atlas V Rocket Successfully Completes Its Final MissionEnd of a Space Era: Atlas V Rocket Successfully Completes Its Final MissionToday, 11:50SpaceX Hits Major Milestone in Space Industry: 1,000th Merlin 1D Engine ProducedSpaceX Hits Major Milestone in Space Industry: 1,000th Merlin 1D Engine ProducedToday, 11:29Indian Billionaire Invests $30 Million to Create a Microsoft Office CompetitorIndian Billionaire Invests $30 Million to Create a Microsoft Office CompetitorToday, 10:53Space exploration at risk: Millions of satellites could blind the skySpace exploration at risk: Millions of satellites could blind the skyToday, 10:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth