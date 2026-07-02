Tesla Optimus Ready for Production: Elon Musk Opens World's Most Advanced Robot Factory

Tesla has taken its humanoid robot project, Optimus, to a new level. Company CEO Elon Musk shared a new photo on social media from the Fremont factory. The image shows that Tesla's flagship vehicles, Model S and Model X, have been replaced by a robot production line. This is not just a technological upgrade, but a sign of a shift in the company's core future direction. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Fremont factory holds a significant place in Tesla's history. Purchased in 2010 from the NUMMI joint venture between Toyota and GM, it has been the company's main production hub since 2012. Now, it assembles the world's most complex and advanced humanoid robots. According to ixbt.com, it took only four months to convert the car line into a robot manufacturing system.

Record-breaking rapid transformation

Elon Musk described the process as "incredibly fast." Car assembly lines were completely dismantled and replaced with modular equipment imported from Germany and dozens of new component lines. This new system specializes in assembling complex parts for Optimus Gen 3 robots, including actuators and batteries.

Each Optimus robot consists of approximately 10,000 unique parts, which makes the production process quite complex. Therefore, production volume is expected to grow slowly in the initial phase. However, in the long term, Tesla plans to increase the capacity of this Fremont line to 1 million robots per year.

Future plans and expected prices

Tesla management believes that Optimus will become the most extensive product in the company's history. According to Musk's forecasts, the future demand for these robots could exceed 20 billion units. This would mean more than any other technological device in human history. The main task of the robots will be to assist humans not only in industry but also in daily life.

According to the plans set by the company:

Mass production of Optimus robots will begin this summer;

Initial sales are expected to launch by the end of 2027;

The price of a single robot is estimated to be between $20,000 and $30,000.

Elon Musk also emphasized that Optimus technologies and Neuralink chips will work in harmony. These cyber-technologies will allow for the restoration or expansion of human physical capabilities. Today, the Optimus Gen 3 model is recognized as the world's most advanced robot, and it is expected to revolutionize the labor market and daily life in the coming years.