Manchester City Announces Pre-Season Preparation Plan

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Manchester City Announces Pre-Season Preparation Plan

Manchester City has officially confirmed the return dates for players who participated in the 2026 World Cup and the pre-season preparation program. The team's new 46-year-old head coach, Enzo Maresca, is about to lead field training for the first time following Josep Guardiola's great decade-long era.

The coaching staff is currently developing a phased return system for the players, taking into account their fatigue levels due to the World Cup ongoing in North America.

Manchester City's pre-season preparation program:

According to BBC Sport journalist Shamun Hafiz, team members will begin training on July 20. Players who stayed longer at the World Cup will be granted additional leave.

Date

Event / Opponent

Location / Additional Note

July 20

Start of pre-season training

Club headquarters (for those returning from national teams)

August 1

Inter (Italian champions)

Hong Kong / South Korea (Asia tour)

Early August

K-League Stars and Atletico Madrid

Friendly matches as part of the Asia tour

August 16

Arsenal (English Community Shield)

South Wales (First official match of the season)

A great opportunity for Abdukodir Husanov

The young defender, who exited the tournament in the group stage with the Uzbekistan national team, Abdukodir Husanov is expected to return to the club much earlier than other World Cup participants.

Leading players who reach the quarter-finals and beyond in the World Cup will likely miss the Asia tour. This provides Husanov a wonderful opportunity to participate fully in pre-season camps and showcase his best qualities to new head coach Enzo Maresca to secure a place in the starting lineup.

Rodri's injury — the first serious test for Maresca

A complex physical preparation problem has arisen for the club's sporting director Hugo Viana and the coaching staff ahead of the new season.

The Ballon d'Or winner is out: The team's midfield star Rodri will undergo immediate surgery due to an injury sustained after the World Cup. This means Manchester City will be forced to start the new competitive season without their leader.

For Enzo Maresca, the primary task during the summer preparation period will be to instill his football philosophy into the team and find a tactical solution to fill Rodri's void. The Community Shield match against current English champions Arsenal on August 16 will be the first serious test for the new coach.

Manchester CityEnzo MarescaJosep GuardiolaArsenalAtletico Madrid
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