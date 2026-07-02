How did Belgium turn a 0:2 deficit into a 3:2 victory against Senegal?

In the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, Belgium and Senegal treated fans to a fantastic match that will be remembered for a long time.

Trailing 0:2 until the 86th minute, the Belgians staged a comeback in the final moments. In the 120+5th minute of extra time, Youri Tielemans converted a penalty to send his team to the quarterfinals.

Senegal stunned the favorites

Senegal, who reached the playoffs as the third-placed team from a tough group, had already shown resilience against France and Norway.

Pape Thiaw's side started the match against Belgium very actively. Rudi Garcia's team initially struggled and found themselves under pressure from the opponent.

In the 24th minute, Habib Diarra opened the scoring to put Senegal ahead.

Belgium tried to control the game after that, but failed to create any serious threats in the first half.

Ismaila Sarr makes it 2:0

Senegal capitalized on their chances in the second half as well.

In the 51st minute, Ismaila Sarr found the back of the net, scoring his fourth goal of the tournament.

With the score at 2:0, Senegal was very close to a historic victory.

Tensions flared within the Belgian squad

During the second-half break, a disagreement occurred between the Belgian players.

Leandro Trossard sharply criticized Youri Tielemans for not passing the ball to him. Teammates had to intervene to separate the two players.

At that moment, it seemed like Belgium's tournament run was coming to an end. But everything changed drastically in the final minutes of the match.

Lukaku sparks the comeback

In the 86th minute, Romelu Lukaku one-timed a cross from the wing into the net.

After his goal, Belgium attacked with even greater intensity and besieged the Senegalese penalty area.

Three minutes later, the score was level.

Trossard delivered a lofted cross into the six-yard box. Mory Diaw made a mistake coming off his line, and Tielemans headed the ball into the net — 2:2.

VAR changes the game's fate in the final minute

In extra time, both teams played cautiously, and the match seemed headed for a penalty shootout.

However, in the 117th minute, Lamine Camara made a careless move in his own penalty area. Trying to clear the ball, he struck the foot of the oncoming Tielemans.

The referee initially signaled to play on, but after a VAR review, a penalty was awarded to Belgium.

Tielemans finds the top corner

In the 120+5th minute, Youri Tielemans took responsibility.

He struck with composure, placing the ball into the top corner of the net — 3:2.

Thus, Belgium, having been in a difficult position in the first half, staged a fantastic comeback and advanced to the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

Match Details

2026 World Cup. Round of 16

Belgium — Senegal — 3:2

Goals: Diarra, 24 — 0:1; I. Sarr, 51 — 0:2; Lukaku, 86 — 1:2; Tielemans, 89 — 2:2; Tielemans, 120+5, penalty — 3:2.

Yellow cards: Mechele, 64 — Camara, 67.

Belgium: Courtois, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper (Meunier, 78), Castagne, Tielemans, Vanaken (Moreira, 63), De Bruyne (Raskin, 56), Doku (Lukebakio, 56), Trossard (Onana, 109), De Ketelaere (Lukaku, 46).

Senegal: Diaw, Ciss, Niakhaté, Jakobs (Diouf, 93), Diatta, Gana Gueye (Sapo Ndiaye, 95), Gueye (Camara, 66), Diarra (P. Sarr, 73), Mané (Jackson, 93), Ndiaye (Mbaye, 73), I. Sarr.

Senegal lets a certain victory slip away

Senegal led by two goals until the 86th minute. However, the team's shift to defensive play allowed Belgium to take full control.

Showing grit and character, the Belgians overcame the toughest situation to advance to the next round.

In your opinion, was this Belgian comeback the most dramatic game of the 2026 World Cup?