What is the situation in the World Cup 2026 top scorers race?

Another dramatic matchday has concluded in the round of 16 (play-offs) of the World Cup 2026, which kicked off across North American pitches. Alongside the fiercely contested matches, the race for the tournament's "Golden Boot" has also reached a thrilling climax.

Currently, the world's strongest forwards are fighting relentlessly for the World Cup 2026 top scorer throne.

Duel of the leaders: Messi and Mbappe in the lead!

Leading the list of the tournament's most dangerous marksmen are once again two megastars — the captain of the Argentina national team Lionel Messi and the French forward Kylian Mbappe Both players have 6 goals scored to their name.

However, Messi has a slight edge in terms of efficiency: he scored 6 goals in just 3 matches, while Mbappe played 4 matches to achieve this result (one more game than Messi).

You can find detailed information about the current most productive players of the World Cup and their stats in the table below:

World Cup 2026 Top Scorers Table:

Player Name National Team Goals Scored Matches Played Lionel Messi Argentina 6 3 matches Kylian Mbappe France 6 4 matches Erling Haaland Norway 5 — Harry Kane England 5 — Vinicius Junior Brazil 4 — Ismaila Sarr Senegal 4 — Ousmane Dembele France 4 —

Briefly about the tournament: As a reminder, the 2026 World Cup is being hosted for the first time by three countries — USA, Mexico, and Canada. The world football championship, which started on June 11, will conclude with its decisive final match on July 19. The title of reigning world champion still belongs to the Argentina national team.