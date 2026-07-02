WC-2026: Who will take the field in today's three matches?

The decisive matches of the Round of 32 are continuing at the 2026 World Cup. Today and tonight, fans can expect Spain vs Austria, Portugal vs Croatia, and Switzerland vs Algeria.

Following these matches, several more slots in the Round of 16 bracket will be filled.

Spain faces the test of Austria

In the day's first clash, the national teams of Spain and Austria will face off.

Spain advanced to the playoffs after finishing the group stage as leaders. Austria, meanwhile, will try to cause a sensation against a strong opponent.

The match starts on July 2 at 23:59 Tashkent time.

The big clash between Ronaldo and Modric

On the night of July 3, football fans are awaiting a principled encounter between Portugal and Croatia.

The battle featuring world football legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric will kick off at 04:00.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the Spain vs Austria tie in the Round of 16.

Switzerland takes on Algeria

Another important match of the day takes place between the national teams of Switzerland and Algeria.

The match begins at 08:00 Tashkent time. The winner of this pair will face the winner of the Colombia vs Ghana match in the next stage.

Today's matches

Match Date Start time Spain — Austria July 2 23:59 Portugal — Croatia July 3 04:00 Switzerland — Algeria July 3 08:00

All times are shown in Tashkent time.

Five Round of 16 pairs are known

As of now, the following pairs for the WC-2026 Round of 16 have been formed:

Paraguay — France;

Canada — Morocco;

USA — Belgium;

Brazil — Norway;

Mexico — England.

The remaining three pairs will be fully determined after the next Round of 32 matches.

What path remains in the tournament bracket?

The winners of the Portugal — Croatia and Spain — Austria matches will face each other in the Round of 16.

Also:

The winner of Argentina — Cape Verde will play the winner of Australia — Egypt;

The winner of Switzerland — Algeria will play the winner of Colombia — Ghana.

Thus, the importance of every match in the World Cup is increasing. Now, a single mistake can knock a team out of the tournament.

Do you think Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland can win their matches? Leave your thoughts in the comments.