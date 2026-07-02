Atletico Madrid Making Unexpected Move: Agreement with Morten Hjulmand

Atletico Madrid has taken a significant step toward strengthening its midfield during the summer transfer window. The "Colchoneros" have reached a full agreement on personal terms with Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand. The Danish footballer is expected to become a key pillar of Diego Simeone's team for the new season. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to reports, Atletico initially showed interest in Wolverhampton star Joao Gomes. However, due to a disagreement with renowned agent Jorge Mendes, the Madrid club decided to abandon this transfer. According to Goal.com, relations between the club and the agent deteriorated sharply during negotiations for the transfer of Bernardo Silva.

Conflict with Jorge Mendes and a New Choice

According to Marca, citing transfer expert Matteo Moretto, Mendes halted nearly finalized negotiations between Bernardo Silva and Atletico, instead offering the player to Real Madrid. This sparked anger among the Atletico management, who decided to limit cooperation with Mendes' clients. As a result, attention turned to Morten Hjulmand, who has excelled in the Portuguese league.

Final negotiations regarding the transfer fee between the clubs are currently underway. Sporting is demanding approximately 35-40 million euros for their captain. The 27-year-old footballer has already said goodbye to his teammates and coaching staff in Lisbon and has decided to continue his career in the Spanish capital.

AC Milan of Italy had also shown serious interest in Morten Hjulmand. In particular, former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim wanted to see him in his team. However, since Atletico has progressed significantly in negotiations, the Danish midfielder's move to the La Liga side is highly probable.

At the same time, Atletico intends to strengthen its defensive line. The club is considering Tottenham defender Cristian Romero. However, due to the very high financial demands of the English club, completing this transfer may prove quite difficult for the Madrid side.