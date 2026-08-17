All graduates of 3 schools in Qashqadaryo became university students

·29·Uzbekistan
All graduates of 3 schools in Qashqadaryo became university students

Graduates of 3 educational institutions in Qashqadaryo region achieved a 100 percent admission rate to higher education institutions. This result is being regarded as the outcome of the quality of education at these schools and the students’ thorough preparation.

The top three included the Presidential School in Qarshi, the Abdulla Oripov School of Creative Studies and the Specialized School of Qarshi District.

It was reported that all graduates of these educational institutions were admitted to higher education programs this year. This achievement is the result not only of the students’ years of hard work, but also of the teachers’ selfless efforts.

The graduates are setting major goals and pursuing their dreams as they embark on a new stage of life. They are now expected to further develop their knowledge and skills in their chosen fields and make a worthy contribution to the country’s development in the future.

We congratulate all the young people who have become university students on this joyful achievement and wish them success in their studies and future endeavors, as well as great victories!

QashqadaryoQarshiAbdulla Oripov
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Did you fail to get admitted? There is another opportunity to enter universityDid you fail to get admitted? There is another opportunity to enter university15.08, 18:09Dust storms may occur in Uzbekistan todayDust storms may occur in Uzbekistan today15.08, 11:33A period of major reforms in the judicial system: What changes are expected?A period of major reforms in the judicial system: What changes are expected?14.08, 21:57Hot weather to continue in Uzbekistan over the weekendHot weather to continue in Uzbekistan over the weekend14.08, 16:14What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on 15 August?What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on 15 August?14.08, 16:06Presidential Adviser Replaced: Olim Davlatov AppointedPresidential Adviser Replaced: Olim Davlatov Appointed13.08, 22:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan
Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan to now require passports for pets as well
Uzbekistan to now require passports for pets as well
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
Today is Shavkat Mirziyoyev's birthday. The head of our state turns 69
Today is Shavkat Mirziyoyev's birthday. The head of our state turns 69
Major change in pensions: state may add 50 percent to savings
Major change in pensions: state may add 50 percent to savings