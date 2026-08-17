All graduates of 3 schools in Qashqadaryo became university students

Graduates of 3 educational institutions in Qashqadaryo region achieved a 100 percent admission rate to higher education institutions. This result is being regarded as the outcome of the quality of education at these schools and the students’ thorough preparation.

The top three included the Presidential School in Qarshi, the Abdulla Oripov School of Creative Studies and the Specialized School of Qarshi District.

It was reported that all graduates of these educational institutions were admitted to higher education programs this year. This achievement is the result not only of the students’ years of hard work, but also of the teachers’ selfless efforts.

The graduates are setting major goals and pursuing their dreams as they embark on a new stage of life. They are now expected to further develop their knowledge and skills in their chosen fields and make a worthy contribution to the country’s development in the future.

We congratulate all the young people who have become university students on this joyful achievement and wish them success in their studies and future endeavors, as well as great victories!