Martin Ødegaard Sends a Warning to Arsenal’s Rivals

·25·Sport
Martin Ødegaard Sends a Warning to Arsenal’s Rivals

Arsenal claimed their first trophy of pre-season, once again demonstrating their serious ambitions in English football. In the Community Shield at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Mikel Arteta’s side confidently defeated their opponents and showed their quality ahead of the new season. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the London club produced a highly disciplined and effective performance. Goals from Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and captain Martin Ødegaard ensured that another trophy headed to the Emirates.

A serious statement ahead of the title race

Speaking after the match, captain Martin Ødegaard sent a strong warning to Arsenal’s rivals and stressed that the club are targeting victory in every competition. The Norwegian midfielder said the team had experienced the joy of winning in recent times and were ready to feel it again.

«We played fantastic football and showed our quality. We proved that we are ready, serious and want to win again. Once you have felt what winning is like, you want to repeat it. We want to win every competition,» Ødegaard said after lifting the trophy.

New signings make their debuts

The new players who featured in the match also showed that they had quickly adapted to the team’s style. In particular, Bruno Guimarães earned the captain’s praise for his activity in midfield. Ødegaard highlighted how naturally the Brazilian had integrated into the squad from his very first days.

Christos Tzolis, who operated on the wing, also impressed by providing two assists. Manager Mikel Arteta made no secret of his satisfaction with his players’ pre-season preparations and performance.

The victory was Arsenal’s 18th Community Shield in history. The London club are currently three trophies behind record holders Manchester United, who have won 21. Head coach Mikel Arteta stressed that the victory set a new standard for the team and that a highly competitive season lies ahead.

ArsenalMartin ØdegaardMikel ArtetaCommunity ShieldEnglish Super Cup
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