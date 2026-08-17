The name Farangiz Abdazova chose for her son has been revealed (video)

We previously reported that actress Farangiz Abdazova had shared the joyful news from her family. On August 8, the artist announced on social media that she had given birth to a son.

The actress’s latest video shows her leaving the maternity hospital with the baby. The footage shows Farangiz Abdazova being welcomed by her loved ones, while the area in front of the house had been specially decorated.

Notably, the decorations also featured the words «Baby Samir». This revealed that the new arrival had been named Samir.

In the caption accompanying the video, Farangiz Abdazova referred to her son as the «first little angel of our family». Family members and close friends also attended the ceremony welcoming the baby, sharing in the young parents’ joy.

The actress’s fans warmly welcomed the joyful news, congratulating Farangiz on her happiness as a mother in the comments. They expressed their sincere wishes for the baby’s health, long life and happiness.

We also congratulate Farangiz Abdazova and her husband on the happiness of parenthood. We wish little Samir robust health, a long life and a happy childhood!