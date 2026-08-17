Liverpool End Pre-Season Campaign With Victory

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Liverpool End Pre-Season Campaign With Victory

Liverpool defeated Italian club Como 2–0 at home in their final pre-season friendly. The match at Anfield served as an important preparation step for the new Premier League season. Goal.com reports .

The hosts took control in the first half. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Jérémy Jacquet, who was making his debut for the team, gave Liverpool a comfortable lead and determined the final score.

According to ixbt.com, this was the second meeting between the teams held that day. The first match, played earlier at the AXA Training Centre, ended in a goalless draw.

Coaching Conclusions and Positive Progress

Speaking after the match, the head coach stressed that it was important for the team to feel the winning spirit before the start of the season. In his view, the feeling of leaving the pitch without conceding and securing a victory gives the players additional confidence.

The coach noted positive changes in the team’s play. Although the first half was more impressive than the second, the players maintained their organisational discipline until the end and kept a clean sheet.

Positive results were also recorded in terms of physical condition. Most players completed 80 or 90 minutes, with no serious injuries or muscle strains reported.

Tasks Ahead

Nevertheless, the coaching staff made no secret of the fact that there is still plenty of work to do. Particular emphasis was placed on improving the team’s performance in the second half and maintaining concentration even when signs of fatigue begin to appear.

The team’s progress in absorbing tactical instructions and the players’ commitment on the pitch were positively assessed. It was stressed that every player must act with maximum responsibility in every minute and every action.

LiverpoolPremier LeagueFootballComoFriendly Match
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