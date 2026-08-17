Girl Jumps into Rescue Basket During 11th-Floor Fire in Berlin (Video)

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Girl Jumps into Rescue Basket During 11th-Floor Fire in Berlin (Video)

A fire broke out on the 11th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Berlin, leaving a girl in a dangerous situation during the rescue operation. Because the fire escape ladder could not reach the upper part of the building, she was forced to jump from the 11th floor into a special basket held by rescuers. Incidentia reported this.

The incident occurred on August 14, 2026. According to local media, the firefighting equipment could reach only the lower part of the building. As a result, rescuers held the special rescue platform two floors below the floor where the fire had started.

Footage circulating online shows thick smoke pouring from a window of the high-rise building while the girl sits on a narrow exterior ledge, waiting for help. After a rescuer tried to move the platform closer to the building’s wall, the girl jumped into it.

As a result of the dangerous move, the girl landed in the rescuers’ basket and was taken to safety. Five people were reportedly injured in the incident. Some residents also considered jumping from upper floors to escape the flames.

BerlinIncidentia
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