Thierry Henry warns England: Harry Kane cannot always save them

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Thierry Henry warns England: Harry Kane cannot always save them

French football legend Thierry Henry has expressed his concerns ahead of England's anticipated clash against Mexico in the World Cup quarter-finals. He believes that relying solely on Harry Kane's individual brilliance could prove costly for Thomas Tuchel's side. England's hard-fought victory over DR Congo did little to reassure Henry. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, the former striker emphasized that England's habit of starting games slowly could be fatal in Mexico's unique climatic conditions. The altitude and humidity levels in the Mexican capital are expected to seriously impact the players' physical condition, making it twice as difficult to correct any mistakes.

Azteca Stadium and climatic barriers

In an interview with Fox Sports, Thierry Henry criticized England's style of play. He stated that there is a huge difference between playing in air-conditioned closed arenas and playing at the legendary Azteca Stadium, located 2,200 meters above sea level. In such conditions, if the team falls behind early, recovering the situation becomes an almost impossible task.

"If the English start slowly as they did in the game against DR Congo, Mexico will punish them ruthlessly. Breathing becomes difficult at altitude, and energy is depleted faster. Harry Kane cannot always emerge as the 'savior' and score a brace at the end of the game," Henry said in his remarks.

Mexico's solid defense

The Mexico national team is setting a unique record in this tournament. They have not conceded a single goal in group stage matches against South Africa, South Korea, Czechia, and Ecuador. It is suggested that England may lack the tactical versatility needed against a team with such iron discipline.

Looking at the statistics, the England national team has only twice in its World Cup history conceded the first goal and gone on to win. Meanwhile, Mexico remains undefeated in World Cup matches played at their home Azteca Stadium. These factors will certainly be a serious headache for Thomas Tuchel.

While Thierry Henry acknowledges Harry Kane's skill, he urges the need to strengthen team play. He believes the Bayern Munich striker is capable of breaking through any defense, but in modern football, it is very difficult for one player to decide the fate of an entire tournament. If England wants to progress, they must seize the initiative from the opening minutes.

EnglandMexicoHarry KaneThierry HenryWorld Cup
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