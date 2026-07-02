Lucy Bronze extends contract with Chelsea: Key decision for the London club

·46·Sport
Lucy Bronze extends contract with Chelsea: Key decision for the London club

England women's national team veteran defender Lucy Bronze has decided to extend her current contract with London's Chelsea. This agreement comes as welcome news for fans amid uncertainties in the summer transfer window. According to the new deal, the experienced footballer will defend the colors of the "Blues" for another season. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

Bronze had signed a two-year contract when she joined the London club in 2024. Her previous agreement was set to expire this summer, but the team management and head coach Sonia Bompastor deemed it necessary to retain the player's experience. According to Goal.com, the new contract was officially announced on Thursday, two days after the previous deal expired.

The former Barcelona and Lyon star has demonstrated her versatility at Chelsea, playing not only as a right-back but also in central defense. Although competition intensified after the arrival of Australian Ellie Carpenter, Bronze has maintained her place in the starting lineup. The player expressed her satisfaction with the decision, noting that the club's move to Stamford Bridge and the pursuit of new goals inspire her.

Transfer market difficulties

Extending the contract with Lucy Bronze was crucial for Chelsea, as the club is currently facing serious obstacles in the transfer market. After leading forwards such as Sam Kerr and Catarina Macario left the team, strengthening the attacking line became the primary objective. However, achieving these goals has not been easy.

Initially, negotiations were held with Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw, but the Jamaica national team member preferred to stay at her club. Subsequently, Chelsea offered a record sum for 19-year-old Swedish talent Felicia Schroder, but the young star eventually signed with Real Madrid.

Additionally, Salma Paralluelo, who parted ways with Barcelona, rejected the London club's offer. According to reports, the 22-year-old's salary demands (over £1 million per year) did not satisfy Chelsea's management. Currently, giants such as Arsenal, PSG, and Lyon are competing for Paralluelo.

Chelsea fans are now awaiting news regarding the fate of other team members — Hannah Hampton and Aggie Beever-Jones. Their contracts are also nearing expiration, and the club is expected to act to retain them. The stay of an experienced player like Bronze will help stabilize the team's internal environment.

ChelseaLucy BronzeWomen's FootballTransferEngland
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