Arsenal and Spain legend Santi Cazorla retires

·25·Sport
Arsenal and Spain legend Santi Cazorla retires

Santi Cazorla, one of the most talented and resilient figures in football, former midfielder for the Spanish national team and Arsenal, has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 41. He concluded his illustrious career, spanning over 20 years, at his boyhood club, Real Oviedo. According to Goal.com, the report,

the experienced footballer confirmed this decision through an emotional social media post. Cazorla stated that this was the hardest choice of his career, but expressed his happiness that it ended where it all began — at his beloved club. His main achievement in the final season was helping Real Oviedo secure promotion to La Liga.

A symbol of will and victory over severe injuries

Santi Cazorla will be remembered in football history not only for his technical skill on the pitch but also for his unparalleled willpower. Throughout his career, he underwent 10 surgeries due to a serious Achilles tendon injury. At a time when doctors doubted he would even walk again and complex procedures like skin grafts were performed, he managed to return to top-flight football.

"My story didn't start in big stadiums or under bright lights. It all began on a simple pitch with a little boy who just wanted to play football. I faced unexpected difficulties, but I never stopped. It is only logical that the end happened not elsewhere, but in the home where the magic began," the footballer emphasized.

Achievements and an unforgettable career

Cazorla left an indelible mark at clubs such as Villarreal, Malaga, and Arsenal. With Arsenal in London, he won the FA Cup twice and became a true fan favorite at the Emirates Stadium. His ability to strike accurately with both feet and his vision of the game were highly praised by experts.

Santi also achieved immense success on the international stage. Earning 81 caps for the Spanish national team, he won the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, entering history as one of the representatives of the "golden era" of Spanish football.

Referring to his number 8 jersey, the player noted that life is a cycle and some stories never end, but instead turn into infinity. He now hangs up his boots amidst the warm wishes and respect of millions of fans and colleagues worldwide.

Santi CazorlaArsenalSpainReal OviedoFootball
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