Renowned Dutch specialist Arne Slot has become one of the primary candidates for the head coach position of the national team.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has begun searching for a new specialist to replace current coach Ronald Koeman and is conducting initial talks with potential candidates.

Federation has started negotiations

According to The Touchline on X (formerly Twitter), the Dutch football leadership has contacted several coaches.

Among them, Arne Slot is viewed as one of the main candidates.

So far, there has been no information regarding an official agreement between the parties.

When will Koeman leave his post?

Current Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman will leave his position upon the expiration of his contract.

This decision was announced after the 'Oranje' concluded their participation in the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco stopped the Netherlands

The Netherlands faced Morocco in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

The match ended 1-1 after regular and extra time. In the penalty shootout, Morocco won 3-2, knocking the Netherlands out of the tournament.

Statistic Result Stage World Cup 2026, Round of 16 Match Netherlands — Morocco Regular and extra time 1:1 Penalty shootout 2:3

Slot became champion with Liverpool

Arne Slot's last position was at the English club Liverpool.

He led the Merseyside club to the English league title in the 2024/25 season.

However, in May 2026, the club management officially announced that Slot had left the head coach position due to dissatisfaction with subsequent results.

Will a new era begin in the Netherlands?

Slot is known for his attacking style of play, high pressing, and ability to work with players.

If he is appointed to the national team, a new era in Dutch football could begin.

The main question now is whether the federation will trust Arne Slot or choose another candidate?