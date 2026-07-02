Sandro Tonali joins Tottenham for a record fee: The reason behind the Italian star's choice

·42·Sport
Sandro Tonali joins Tottenham for a record fee: The reason behind the Italian star's choice

One of the most sensational deals of the summer transfer window in the English Premier League has been completed. Talented Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali has decided to leave Newcastle United and join London club Tottenham. This transfer is of historical significance not only for the London club but for Italian football as a whole. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Tottenham will pay £100 million for Sandro Tonali. This figure makes him the most expensive Italian player in football history. Previously, the club broke its own transfer record by spending £85 million on Matheus Fernandes, but the Tonali transfer has surpassed that result.

The Roberto De Zerbi factor and family decision

In an interview with Sky Sport, the 26-year-old footballer clarified why he chose Tottenham. According to him, the London club's head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, played a decisive role in this transfer. The warm relationship between Tonali and De Zerbi, as well as the coach's work style, encouraged the player to move to the capital.

"De Zerbi played a big role in this decision. Also, after three years at Newcastle, it was time to change my lifestyle and family circumstances. Roberto was able to convince me of this project not only as a compatriot and friend but as a master of his craft," emphasized Sandro Tonali.

Although the negotiation process lasted quite a long time, both clubs eventually reached a mutually beneficial agreement. The player noted that he parted ways with Newcastle United on friendly terms and that the club provided the best conditions for his future.

Future plans and the Italy national team

Currently, Sandro Tonali has headed to the capital, London, to undergo a medical examination and sign the contract. His goal is to fully adapt to the team and participate in the training camp before the new season begins. After last season's failures, Tottenham aims to return to the title race with a new coach and new stars.

At the same time, Tonali also touched upon his career with the Italy national team. He stated that he would like to see former AC Milan director Paolo Maldini start working within the national team system. In the player's opinion, the return of legends like Maldini will help realize Italy's dreams of reaching the World Cup.

This transfer is also interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan, as the strengthening of grand clubs like Tottenham will further intensify the competition in the Premier League. It will soon be known what results Sandro Tonali will show in his new team.

Sandro TonaliTottenhamNewcastleTransferRoberto De Zerbi
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