Zlatko Dalic reveals Portugal's most dangerous aspect

·33·Sport
Zlatko Dalic reveals Portugal's most dangerous aspect

Croatia national team head coach Zlatko Dalic spoke highly of his opponents ahead of the decisive World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash against Portugal.

The specialist described Portugal as one of the strongest teams in the world, noting that Cristiano Ronaldo can change the fate of the match at any moment.

«One of the strongest teams in the world»

Zlatko Dalic specifically recognized the Portugal squad and the overall level of the team.

«This is one of the strongest national teams in the world», said the Croatia head coach.

In his opinion, the Portuguese have not only strong players but also a coaching staff operating at a high level.

High praise for Martinez's work

Dalic also praised the work of Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez.

«They have a great head coach who is doing fantastic work. He proved this first in Belgium, and now in Portugal», he said.

The Croatian specialist noted that Martinez has been able to instill his ideas into the team, making Portugal a dangerous opponent.

Ronaldo can score at any time

Speaking about the Portuguese attack, Dalic paused specifically on Cristiano Ronaldo.

«They have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, who can score at any minute», the coach said.

Croatia defenders will have to closely monitor every move of the Portuguese forward throughout the match.

What is Portugal's main strength?

According to Dalic, Portugal's strongest point is the players' high technical skill and ball control.

«They are very strong in this regard, create many dangerous situations, and always strive to control the game», he said.

For this reason, the battle in the midfield and not allowing the opponent freedom of movement is of paramount importance for Croatia.

Winner advances to the quarter-finals

Portugal and Croatia national teams will face each other in the World Cup 2026 round of 16.

The match will take place on July 3. The winning team will secure a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The clash between Portugal, led by Ronaldo, and the experienced Croatia is expected to be one of the most uncompromising encounters of the tournament.

Zlatko DalicCristiano RonaldoCroatiaPortugalRoberto Martinez
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The 'Portuguese Fairy Tale' of Uzbek Football: Talents Heading to BragaThe 'Portuguese Fairy Tale' of Uzbek Football: Talents Heading to BragaToday, 17:49WC 2026: Accurate Predictions for Today's Three Play-off MatchesWC 2026: Accurate Predictions for Today's Three Play-off MatchesToday, 17:29Sandro Tonali joins Tottenham for a record fee: The reason behind the Italian star's choiceSandro Tonali joins Tottenham for a record fee: The reason behind the Italian star's choiceToday, 17:16Arsenal and Spain legend Santi Cazorla retiresArsenal and Spain legend Santi Cazorla retiresToday, 17:14Arne Slot Could Manage the Netherlands National TeamArne Slot Could Manage the Netherlands National TeamToday, 17:03Jose Mourinho Requests New Striker from Real Madrid ManagementJose Mourinho Requests New Striker from Real Madrid ManagementToday, 17:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan