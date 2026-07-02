Zlatko Dalic reveals Portugal's most dangerous aspect

Croatia national team head coach Zlatko Dalic spoke highly of his opponents ahead of the decisive World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash against Portugal.

The specialist described Portugal as one of the strongest teams in the world, noting that Cristiano Ronaldo can change the fate of the match at any moment.

«One of the strongest teams in the world»

Zlatko Dalic specifically recognized the Portugal squad and the overall level of the team.

«This is one of the strongest national teams in the world», said the Croatia head coach.

In his opinion, the Portuguese have not only strong players but also a coaching staff operating at a high level.

High praise for Martinez's work

Dalic also praised the work of Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez.

«They have a great head coach who is doing fantastic work. He proved this first in Belgium, and now in Portugal», he said.

The Croatian specialist noted that Martinez has been able to instill his ideas into the team, making Portugal a dangerous opponent.

Ronaldo can score at any time

Speaking about the Portuguese attack, Dalic paused specifically on Cristiano Ronaldo.

«They have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, who can score at any minute», the coach said.

Croatia defenders will have to closely monitor every move of the Portuguese forward throughout the match.

What is Portugal's main strength?

According to Dalic, Portugal's strongest point is the players' high technical skill and ball control.

«They are very strong in this regard, create many dangerous situations, and always strive to control the game», he said.

For this reason, the battle in the midfield and not allowing the opponent freedom of movement is of paramount importance for Croatia.

Winner advances to the quarter-finals

Portugal and Croatia national teams will face each other in the World Cup 2026 round of 16.

The match will take place on July 3. The winning team will secure a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The clash between Portugal, led by Ronaldo, and the experienced Croatia is expected to be one of the most uncompromising encounters of the tournament.