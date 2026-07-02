iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature Record-Breaking Battery

Apple's future flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is expected to have the largest battery in smartphone history. Recent leaks circulating online suggest that the new device will offer significantly longer battery life compared to previous generations. This update is particularly important for active users and mobile gamers. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the Ixbt.com publication, the battery capacity of the iPhone 18 Pro Max may vary depending on the region where it is sold. This is directly related to the device's internal layout and physical components. Specifically, the global and European versions with a physical nano-SIM card slot will be equipped with a 5235 mAh battery. This is nearly 8.5 percent more than the expected iPhone 17 Pro Max model.

The SIM card slot and internal space issue

Interestingly, the modification intended for the US market, which uses only eSIM technology, will have an even larger battery. Its battery capacity is said to be 5425 mAh. Engineers have used the space freed up by removing the physical SIM card slot to increase the battery size. This would be the highest figure in the history of the iPhone line, representing a 6.6 percent increase over the previous generation.

According to sources, this information aligns perfectly with assumptions previously put forward by insiders in Apple's supply chain. The Pro Max series is expected to cross the 5000 mAh threshold for the first time in its history. Considering that models intended for the global and Asian markets are usually brought to Uzbekistan, it is highly likely that versions with physical SIM cards and slightly smaller battery capacities will become popular in our region.

Competition and market trends

Although Apple is making a big leap by its own standards, Chinese smartphone manufacturers have progressed much further in this regard. For example, the Honor X80 Pro Max model recently released on the Chinese market is equipped with a massive 11,000 mAh battery. It also supports fast charging technology with 90 W power.

Apple has always emphasized software and processor energy efficiency over battery size. New chips and an optimized iOS system in the iPhone 18 Pro Max will allow for maximum utilization of this battery capacity. Although this information has not been officially confirmed yet, the tech giant's drive to increase energy independence is clearly visible.