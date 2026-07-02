Messages from famous people could be a trap

Cases of deceiving people through fake pages created in the names of famous personalities on social networks are increasing. Such profiles may look almost identical to the original accounts.

Scammers send private messages to users, asking for money under various pretexts. In some cases, they encourage opening malicious links to gain access to personal or banking data.

Therefore, it is necessary to carefully check the name, badge, and previous activity of the page that sent the message. It is dangerous to give card details, passwords, or secret codes received on the phone to an unknown person.

If a fake account is detected, it should be blocked immediately and reported to the platform. Avoiding opening suspicious links is also one of the main measures for protection against fraud.