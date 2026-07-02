Jose Mourinho Requests New Striker from Real Madrid Management

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho is developing plans to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

The Portuguese specialist has informed the club management that he needs a pure center-forward who operates in the style of Joselu.

What kind of forward does Mourinho need?

According to Diario AS, Mourinho wants a player in the attacking line who can engage in physical battles, be dangerous in the penalty area, and effectively utilize high crosses.

The coach requires a classic center-forward similar to Joselu.

Such a player should:

serve as a target man in the opponent's penalty area;

contest balls delivered from the wings;

find solutions against compact defenses;

be able to change the game coming off the bench.

Transfer is not currently a priority

Nevertheless, purchasing a new center-forward is not the primary objective of the 'Royal Club' in the transfer market.

The club management believes that Gonçalo Garcia in the squad could also fulfill this role adequately.

For this reason, Real Madrid plans to first evaluate the capabilities of the existing players.

When will the final decision be made?

The final decision regarding the center-forward will be made after the pre-season camp.

Mourinho will work with all players and assess how well Gonçalo Garcia and other forwards fit his requirements.

If the necessary solution is not found within the current squad, Real Madrid may enter the transfer market.

Changes expected after a trophy-less season

Real Madrid finished second in La Liga last season.

Furthermore, the Madrid side failed to win any cup competitions, ending the season without trophies.

Following these results, the club has set the goal of strengthening the squad and fighting for championships in all competitions in the new season.

Now the main question is — will Mourinho give Gonçalo Garcia a chance, or will Real Madrid buy a new center-forward?