Thibaut Courtois reveals the 'main secret' behind Belgium's comeback

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Thibaut Courtois reveals the 'main secret' behind Belgium's comeback

Belgium national team goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois shared his thoughts after the dramatic 2026 World Cup Round of 32 match against Senegal.

Despite trailing 0-2, Belgium leveled the score in the final minutes and secured a 3-2 victory in extra time.

"We didn't lose our self-belief"

Courtois admitted that the match against Senegal was very difficult for the team.

"It was a very tough match. We were trailing 0-2 during the game, but we didn't lose our self-belief," said the goalkeeper.

In his opinion, the players believed that even in the most difficult situations, the match could be saved.

One goal changed everything

Belgium was still losing by two goals shortly before the end of regulation time.

However, after the first goal, the team's game changed completely. The Belgians increased the pressure and managed to equalize.

"In football, one goal can completely change the fate of a match. This time, everything worked out in our favor," said Courtois.

Victory secured in extra time

After regulation time ended in a 2-2 draw, the teams continued the battle in extra time.

Belgium scored the decisive goal, achieved a comeback 3-2 victory, and secured a spot in the next round.

"I am proud of my team"

Courtois specifically highlighted the character and resilience shown by the players.

"I am proud of my team," said the Belgium national team goalkeeper.

This comeback demonstrated Belgium's potential in the tournament and their refusal to give up in the toughest situations.

Next opponent — USA

Belgium, led by Rudi Garcia, will face one of the tournament hosts, the USA national team, in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

After the dramatic victory against Senegal, a new serious challenge awaits the Belgians.

Thibaut CourtoisBelgiumSenegalUSARudi Garcia
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