Chery Announces Lifetime Warranty for New Rhino Batteries

Chery Automobile, one of China's largest automakers, has taken an unprecedented step to demonstrate confidence in its next-generation Rhino batteries. Now, a lifetime warranty will be provided to the first owners of all new electric and hybrid models equipped with these batteries. This decision not only showcases the brand's technological superiority but is also expected to fundamentally change consumer confidence in electric transport. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, this warranty covers not only the battery pack but also the electric motors and control units. However, this privilege is available only to owners of cars purchased for personal use — this rule does not apply to vehicles used for commercial purposes, such as taxi services. Such a strategy is undoubtedly an important factor in expanding the Chery brand's market share.

Strictest Safety Standards

This campaign was announced following the introduction of a new mandatory state standard for battery safety in China. Experts call these new requirements the strictest safety norms in the industry's history. Chery emphasizes that its Rhino batteries fully comply with and even exceed these standards. According to the new rules, even if thermal runaway occurs in the batteries, no fire or explosion should occur for 2 hours.

Furthermore, safety requirements are focused on the protection of passengers inside the cabin. Specifically, smoke must not enter the car cabin for 5 minutes after the warning signal sounds. Additionally, batteries are tested for resistance to mechanical impact: they must withstand three strikes from a 30 mm diameter steel ball with 150 J of energy. Rhino batteries are distinguished by maintaining their safety features even after 300 fast-charging cycles.

Company Responsibility and Covered Models

Chery Automobile representatives made a very bold promise: if thermal runaway or damage occurs in any model equipped with a Rhino battery due to a malfunction not caused by human error, the company will provide the customer with a brand new car of the same model. Such warranties evidence the brand's high confidence in its product quality.

Currently, Rhino batteries are used in models of four main brands within the Chery group:

Chery

Exeed

Jetour

iCar (iCaur)

Considering the growing popularity of Chery, Jetour, and Exeed brands in the Uzbekistan market, such global initiatives from the manufacturer could positively influence the attitude of local buyers toward the brand. The company continues to equip all its new energy vehicle models (BEV, PHEV, and EREV) with this safe technology.