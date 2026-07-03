Starting Lineups for Portugal and Croatia Announced

·2·Sport
Starting Lineups for Portugal and Croatia Announced

The starting lineups have been announced for the match between Portugal and Croatia in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal will start the game in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. Croatia has chosen the same tactical scheme, with team captain Luka Modric featuring in the starting lineup.

Portugal lineup:

• Diogo Costa
• João Cancelo
• Rúben Dias
• Renato Veiga
• Nuno Mendes
• João Neves
• Vitinha
• Pedro Neto
• Bruno Fernandes
• Rafael Leão
• Cristiano Ronaldo

Croatia lineup:

• Dominik Livaković
• Ivan Perišić
• Marin Pongračić
• Josip Šutalo
• Josip Stanišić
• Luka Modrić
• Mateo Kovačić
• Martin Baturina
• Petar Sučić
• Nikola Vlašić
• Ante Budimir

The match will begin at 04:00 Uzbekistan time. You can follow the game via a live text broadcast on our website.

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