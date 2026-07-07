Follow the Argentina vs Egypt match with us

In the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the national teams of Argentina and Egypt will face each other.

The match kicks off today at 21:00 Tashkent time at the stadium in Atlanta.

You can follow this game via Zamin.uz through a live text commentary. Key events, dangerous attacks, goals, substitutions, and other important moments will be covered in real-time.

According to statistical estimates, Argentina's probability of winning within 90 minutes is 72 percent. Egypt's chance is 9 percent, while the probability of the match going to extra time is 19 percent.

Follow the details of the match between Argentina and Egypt live on Zamin.uz .