Follow the Argentina vs Egypt match with us
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In the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the national teams of Argentina and Egypt will face each other.
The match kicks off today at 21:00 Tashkent time at the stadium in Atlanta.
You can follow this game via Zamin.uz through a live text commentary. Key events, dangerous attacks, goals, substitutions, and other important moments will be covered in real-time.
According to statistical estimates, Argentina's probability of winning within 90 minutes is 72 percent. Egypt's chance is 9 percent, while the probability of the match going to extra time is 19 percent.
Follow the details of the match between Argentina and Egypt live on Zamin.uz .
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