Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 8

The dollar exchange rate effective for July 8 is expected to decrease by approximately 22–23 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Aloqabank — 12,040 soums.

• NBU — 12,040 soums.

• OFB — 12,030 soums.

• Asakabank — 12,030 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,065 soums.

• Octobank — 12,070 soums.

• Xalq banki — 12,080 soums.

• Agrobank — 12,090 soums.

Rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for the exact rate.