Ronaldo and Yamal: The Iconic Image of the Spain vs Portugal Match

Two different generations of football in one frame.

Portugal leader Cristiano Ronaldo is 41 years old, while Spain's young forward Lamine Yamal is 18. There is a gap of over 22 years between their birth dates.

Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985, and Yamal on July 13, 2007. This means their exact age difference is 22 years, 5 months, and 8 days.

When Yamal was born, Ronaldo's professional career had already begun; he was playing for Manchester United and the Portugal national team. Years later, the young talent stepped onto the big stage, and they met on the pitch during the Spain vs Portugal match.

Time flies in football. However, the fact that Ronaldo is still playing at a high level at 41 and Yamal has become a key player for his national team at 18 gives this frame a special meaning.