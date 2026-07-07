Cristiano Ronaldo: "I leave with a clear conscience"

·105·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo: "I leave with a clear conscience"

After the defeat against Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Portugal's elimination from the World Cup.

He emphasized that he had given his all throughout the tournament.

"I gave everything I could. I leave with a clear conscience. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose," said Ronaldo.

The 41-year-old footballer recalled that he had won three trophies with the Portugal national team. He said these results give him a sense of pride and satisfaction.

Ronaldo announced that his career in World Cups has also come to an end.

"This was my last World Cup. Now I will have the opportunity to spend time with my family and think about my next steps," he said.

The Portuguese leader said the team did not play poorly against Spain, but admitted they could have been more effective in decisive moments.

"We played well, and the team's movement was good. But Spain is one of the strongest teams. They could reach the final," said Ronaldo.

He expressed regret at leaving the tournament with a defeat, but reiterated that he had given his all for the national team.

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