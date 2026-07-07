Inflation in Uzbekistan accelerates to 6.4 percent

Following a record low of 5.5 percent in May 2026, annual inflation in Uzbekistan rose to 6.4 percent in June. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Typically, Uzbekistan experiences deflation in June. However, prices increased by 0.6 percent this year. For comparison, an average deflation of around 0.2 percent was recorded in June in previous years.

The primary factor behind the acceleration of inflation was the increase in energy prices in May.

Annual inflation is expected to be around 6.5 percent by the end of 2026.