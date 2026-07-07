Rodri admits his mistake in the match against Portugal

Spanish national team player Rodri apologized to Bernardo Silva for his actions during the match against Portugal.

He admitted that it was wrong to celebrate after the Portuguese midfielder failed to capitalize on the situation.

Rodri stated: "I want to apologize to Bernardo for celebrating his missed shot. I am at fault for that."

The round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal was highly competitive. The fate of the match was decided by a goal from Mikel Merino in the 90+1st minute.

Statistics show Spain had 15 shots and Portugal had 10. The Spaniards also led in shots on target. After the match, Rodri acknowledged his behavior toward his opponent and offered a sincere apology.