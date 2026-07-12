Thomas Tuchel dissatisfied with England's performance: Harry Kane reveals dressing room talks

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Thomas Tuchel dissatisfied with England's performance: Harry Kane reveals dressing room talks

Although England secured a spot in the World Cup semi-finals after a hard-fought victory over Norway in the quarter-finals, head coach Thomas Tuchel was far from satisfied with his team's performance. According to captain Harry Kane, the German tactician openly expressed his critical views to the players in the dressing room. This is reported by Goal.com .

In the match held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the English won 2-1 in extra time. However, according to Goal.com, the atmosphere in the dressing room after the game was not one of celebration, but rather focused on serious analysis and addressing shortcomings. While Thomas Tuchel congratulated the team on reaching the semi-finals, he emphasized that the level of play must improve drastically to win the championship.

The balance between quality and result

Harry Kane assessed the coach's high standards positively. In his view, reaching the semi-finals without having reached their peak level is a sign of great potential. "Our coach congratulated us and said we should celebrate the win, but he also knows we can play better. We need to improve in terms of ball possession and control," the striker said.

The extreme humidity and heat in Miami are said to have contributed to the difficulty of the match. Kane noted that it was hard to maintain the usual rhythm in such weather conditions, but the team showed character and snatched the victory. In particular, the brace scored by Jude Bellingham served as a lifeline for England.

Reserve forces and team unity

Although the quality of play was not ideal, Harry Kane specifically acknowledged the individual skill of certain players. In particular, the contributions of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Djed Spence, who came off the bench and changed the pace of the game, were highly praised. According to Kane, it was team unity that helped them overcome the Norway hurdle in a difficult situation.

The England national team is now preparing for the semi-final matches. The coaching staff led by Thomas Tuchel is expected to make tactical adjustments to avoid repeating mistakes in the next round. The main question for fans and experts is whether the "Three Lions" can demonstrate the high-level football demanded by Tuchel in the semi-finals.

АнглияТомас ТухелГарри КейнЖахон ЧемпионатиФутбол
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