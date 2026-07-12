Lionel Messi ahead of the match against England: "This team never stops believing"

The Argentina national team secured a spot in the semi-finals after a grueling quarter-final match against Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup. Led by Lionel Messi, the reigning world champions faced unexpected resistance in the match held in Kansas City, but showed character to continue their tournament run. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The regulation time of the match was full of dramatic events. Despite being a man down, the Swiss national team caused serious problems for the Argentines. Only in extra time did Lionel Scaloni's side break through the opponent's defense to celebrate a 3-1 victory. According to Goal.com, this win brings Argentina one step closer to a second consecutive world title.

After the game, Lionel Messi admitted that the victory did not come easily. "I am very happy with the win; it was a match played under real pressure. We knew in advance that the game would be intense. This victory was essential for us to have a week of calm preparation before the next important stage," said the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Historic clash: Messi against England for the first time

In the semi-finals, Argentina awaits England, managed by Thomas Tuchel. This match, which will take place in Atlanta, is of historic significance for the football world. The fact is that Lionel Messi, throughout his professional career spanning over 20 years and more than 200 international appearances, has never once faced the England national team.

This encounter will be Messi's third appearance in a World Cup semi-final. The Inter Miami star, who triumphed in Qatar in 2022, must now overcome the disciplined England side formed under the German coach on his path to another final. The England national team is making a positive impression on many with its clinical efficiency in this tournament.

Lionel Messi also touched upon his team's mentality through his social media page. "We had to suffer once again, but this team never stops believing. We are among the four best teams in the world again! Let's go!" the player wrote on his Instagram page.

Experts believe that the Argentina national team stands out for its ability to find a way to win even when they are not playing their best football. This "fighting spirit" keeps them as one of the main favorites of the tournament. Now, all eyes are on the first official meeting between Messi and England in Atlanta.