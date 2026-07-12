McGregor's Return Ends in Disaster: All Results from UFC 329

The long-awaited event in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has taken place. On July 11, in Las Vegas, USA, a highly intense UFC 329 tournament was held. The main event of the night was the return to the octagon after a long hiatus of the legendary Conor McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion. However, for the Irish athlete's fans, the evening ended in great sorrow. Zamin.uz presents the hottest details and full results of the tournament.

Conor McGregor and the Return of the 5-Year Curse

The highly anticipated fight between McGregor and Max Holloway was unexpectedly stopped in the very first minute of the opening round.

As soon as the fight started, Conor suffered a serious injury to his right leg and could not continue the bout. As a result, he lost by technical knockout. Notably, a similar situation occurred exactly five years ago, in July 2021, during his last fight against Dustin Poirier — back then, the Irish fighter broke his left leg. This time, his right leg let him down.

Lightning-fast victory for Paddy Pimblett and the courage of King Green

Unlike Conor, the return of the famous Liverpool fighter Paddy Pimblettwas very successful.

Pimblett defeated his opponent Benoît Saint-Denis with a submission in just one minute, shaking the octagon.

For this brilliant victory, the British athlete was awarded a special bonus for the best performance of the night.

A similar bonus was also awarded to the 39-year-old veteran fighter King Green. Although Green took heavy hits in the opening seconds of his fight against Terrance McKinney, he managed to secure a comeback victory by technical knockout with seconds left in the round.

Broken jaw and Fight of the Night

The most intense and beautiful fight of the tournament was recognized as the clash between Brandon Royval and Lone Kavanagh. The initiative constantly shifted from one fighter to the other, and in the end, Royval won in the third round via submission.

In the light heavyweight division, fans witnessed a severe injury. The famous Russian fighter Nikita Krylov, while losing his bout against former UFC champion Robert Whittaker, also suffered a severe jaw injury and was hospitalized.

Full results of UFC 329: