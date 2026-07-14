Unexpected Turn for the Italian National Team: Andrea Pirlo is the Top Candidate for Head Coach

·23·Sport
Unexpected Turn for the Italian National Team: Andrea Pirlo is the Top Candidate for Head Coach

Italian football is experiencing one of the deepest crises in its history. The four-time world champions missing three consecutive World Cups (2018, 2022, and 2026) has highlighted the need for fundamental reforms in the country. According to Goal.com, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is considering an unexpected candidate to rectify this situation — the legendary Andrea Pirlo. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Andrea Pirlo, who currently manages Dubai's United FC and has led his team to the top division, is being actively supported by Paolo Maldini and Leonardo. Maldini, a two-time Champions League winner with AC Milan, is confident that his former teammate is capable of rebuilding the national system. This choice could signal the beginning of a new era for Italian football.

A clash of experience and a new approach

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the list of coaches includes experienced specialists like Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini alongside Andrea Pirlo. While Antonio Conte is capable of quickly restoring tactical discipline, Roberto Mancini brings the experience of winning the 2021 European Championship. However, the federation wants to focus not just on results this time, but on a long-term project.

Furthermore, FIGC President Giovanni Malagò also touched upon the candidacy of former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. According to Malagò, bringing in a specialist like Pep Guardiola would be a major event, but the balance between financial capabilities and demands must be taken into account. A final decision will be made in consultation with Paolo Maldini and Leonardo.

Missing the 2026 World Cup, especially at a time when the number of participants has reached 48, is considered a true disgrace for the Italian national team. Therefore, the new coach will be tasked with forming a worthy team for the 2030 World Cup. Pirlo's candidacy is currently seen as the most attractive and innovative direction.

In the coming days, the FIGC leadership, together with Maldini and Leonardo, will conduct an in-depth analysis of the candidates' profiles. As Malagò emphasized, the methodology for making decisions has changed completely this time and is based on a collective approach. The appointment of a young and modern coach like Andrea Pirlo is expected to put an end to the stagnation in Italian football.

ItalyAndrea PirloPaolo MaldiniFootballTransfer
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