Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft successfully docks with the International Space Station

·25·Technology
Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft successfully docks with the International Space Station

The Russian manned spacecraft "Soyuz MS-29" has successfully completed its docking with the International Space Station (ISS). This mission is of strategic importance for expanding the scope of scientific research on the station and delivering members of the next long-term expedition. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the state corporation "Roskosmos", the docking process was carried out as planned at 22:52 Tashkent time (20:52 Moscow time). The spacecraft docked in automatic mode to the "Prichal" node module, which belongs to the Russian segment of the station. This process is one of the complex maneuvers in space and was controlled with high precision by specialists.

As a reminder, the "Soyuz-2.1a" launch vehicle, carrying the "Soyuz MS-29" spacecraft, took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on July 14 at 19:47 Tashkent time. The launch was successful, and after the spacecraft reached its designated orbit, it headed toward the station.

Composition and tasks of the new expedition

The 75th long-term expedition that arrived at the ISS includes three experienced specialists. These are "Roskosmos" cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, as well as NASA astronaut Anil Menon. This international crew will operate on the station for several months.

The crew members are scheduled to conduct dozens of scientific experiments on the station related to biology, physics, and technological processes. They will also perform tasks related to maintaining the station's technical condition and conducting spacewalks. Such flights within the framework of international cooperation serve to strengthen interstate relations in space exploration.

In the next stage, the cosmonauts will open the hatches and proceed with the process of transferring from the spacecraft into the station. This process will be carried out after pressure equalization, in strict compliance with safety measures. "Roskosmos" representatives emphasized that all systems are operating normally and the crew is feeling well.

This mission was the focus of local observers because it was carried out from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the largest spaceport in the region where Uzbekistan is located. Such achievements in the field of space technology are also of great importance for the regional scientific community.

SpaceISSSoyuz MS-29RoskosmosNASA
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