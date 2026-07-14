xAI, founded by Elon Musk, is at the center of environmental controversy

The artificial intelligence company xAI, founded by one of the world's richest people, Elon Musk, is facing serious environmental accusations. According to Reuters, gas turbines installed to power the company's data centers (DCs) are emitting highly harmful substances into the environment. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Most importantly, it is alleged that these turbines were installed illegally and without the necessary permits. Currently, 59 mobile gas turbines are operating at the facility in Memphis. These units serve to provide continuous energy for the massive computing power required to train AI models.

According to expert estimates, the operation of these turbines over one year could release 2,500 tons of nitrogen oxide, 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide, and 22 tons of formaldehyde into the atmosphere. Such a volume of toxic emissions poses a serious threat not only to nature but also to the health of nearby residents.

Public health and legal consequences

A factor complicating the situation is that the area where the xAI center is located is primarily inhabited by low-income residents suffering from chronic lung diseases. Environmental activists and human rights defenders are accusing Musk's company of social irresponsibility and violating the rights of the local population.

The NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) has already filed a lawsuit regarding this situation. The claim states that as a result of the turbines' operation, nitrogen oxide emissions in the area have increased by 111 percent, air pollution with PM2.5 particles by 83 percent, and formaldehyde levels by 88 percent.

This situation highlights the negative aspects of the modern technological race. Companies like xAI, striving for leadership in the field of AI, are often observed failing to pay sufficient attention to environmental standards and legal requirements during the rapid construction of infrastructure.

In the context of Uzbekistan, the issue of energy efficiency and environmental safety of data centers is also considered relevant. This incident involving Elon Musk once again confirms the importance of state oversight and public expertise in implementing large-scale technological projects.

So far, xAI representatives have not provided an official comment on these accusations. However, legal proceedings and pressure from environmental organizations may force the company to reconsider its energy strategy or halt its operations.