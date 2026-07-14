Beware of fake Samsung 870 EVO: Identical appearance, but fails quickly

·40·Technology
Beware of fake Samsung 870 EVO: Identical appearance, but fails quickly

The problem of counterfeit devices in the IT market has reached a new level. Fraudsters are now perfectly replicating not only the exterior but also software-level data. Specifically, new types of fake Samsung 870 EVO, one of the world's most popular SSD drives, have appeared. These devices are almost indistinguishable from the original to an average user, but using them can lead to serious data loss. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Experts from the Japanese publication AKIBA PC Hotline conducted a detailed test of this fake Samsung 870 EVO drive. It turned out that the device is identical to the original product in terms of packaging, casing, and even labels. The most dangerous aspect is that when the drive is connected to a computer, the Windows operating system recognizes it as a genuine 2 TB Samsung device. Even popular testing software like CrystalDiskMark records speed metrics standard for the SATA interface.

Memory that fails after 120 GB

However, this deception does not last long. When experts checked the drive's true capabilities using the H2testw program, an unexpected result was recorded. Once the data write volume reaches approximately 120 GB, the drive's performance speed drops to zero instantly. After that, the device not only stops writing data but also makes existing files unreadable.

While most cheap fake SSD drives continue to overwrite old data once their capacity is full, this "copy" fails completely. This means that a user could lose all their data in an instant after copying important archives to the drive. When the device was opened, it was found that instead of a Samsung controller, it contained a cheap Realtek RayMX RM1135T chip and two unmarked NAND memory modules.

Samsung memory devices are also very popular in the Uzbekistan market. Often, buyers are lured by low prices and purchase products from unofficial stores or online marketplaces. According to ixbt.com, several rules should be followed to avoid falling victim to such fraud:

  • Purchase products only from official distributors or trusted stores;
  • Verify the authenticity of the drive via the Samsung Magician software (fake devices are not recognized by this program);
  • Be suspicious if the price is significantly lower than the market average;
  • Test the full capacity using programs like H2testw immediately after purchase.
Saving money on technological devices, especially storage media, can end up being costly. Fake SSD drives destroy not only your money but also your irreplaceable digital memories. Therefore, it is always recommended to take precautions when purchasing models like the Samsung 870 EVO.

SamsungSSDTechnologyFraudMemory
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