Follow the France vs Spain match live on our website

·36·Sport
Follow the France vs Spain match live on our website

In the semi-finals of the World Cup play-offs, the national teams of France and Spain will face each other. The match starts on July 15 at 00:00 Tashkent time. You can follow this game via live text commentary on our website.

The France vs Spain clash is one of the most important matches on the road to the final. Both teams are expected to play in a 4-2-3-1 formation. France's lineup is planned to feature Mike Maignan, Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola.

Spain is expected to start with Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Álex Baena, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Our live text commentary will cover the key moments of the match. Information about goals, dangerous attacks, yellow cards, substitutions, and referee decisions will be updated throughout the game.

Live report LIVE
23:33
Ivan Barton has been appointed as the referee for today's match.
23:33
The starting lineups have been announced. You can view them in the match details section.
23:33
Welcome to the live text commentary of today's match. Follow all the key events on the pitch with us.
FranceSpainMbappeYamalWorld Cup
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