Lucid Motors Denies Bankruptcy Rumors: Is the Company's Future at Risk

US luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors has categorically denied reports that it is on the verge of bankruptcy and planning to initiate Chapter 11 proceedings. The company's management called the circulating information baseless, emphasizing that it currently has sufficient resources to maintain financial stability. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In an interview with TechCrunch, Lucid Motors Director of Communications Nick Twork dismissed these rumors as "absolutely false." According to him, the company's latest quarterly reports show sufficient liquidity to continue operational activities until the middle of next year. He also added that no special committee has been formed under the board of directors to consider bankruptcy scenarios.

Sharp fluctuations in the stock market

Following the spread of bankruptcy reports, Lucid's share price dropped by more than 50 percent in Tuesday's trading. According to Bloomberg News, this is the largest single-day decline in the company's history. Although the share price recovered slightly after the official denial to $4.72 per share, the overall decline remains significant.

According to rumors, the consulting firm AlixPartners advised Lucid's management to either file for bankruptcy or take the company private. However, while Nick Twork confirmed a partnership with AlixPartners, he stated that they are only working on strengthening operational processes and that the issue of bankruptcy is not on the agenda.

Industry challenges and new strategy

Although Lucid Motors is known for its high-tech and luxury electric vehicles, it is facing difficulties in finding its place in the market. In the second quarter of this year, the company delivered 3,953 vehicles, which is a very small increase compared to the same period last year. Due to low demand, production shifts at the Arizona plant were reduced, and more than 2,000 employees were laid off this year.

The company is currently focusing on the following strategic goals:

Increasing operational efficiency and optimizing costs;

Introducing a more compact and relatively affordable new electric SUV model by the end of the year;

Turning existing technological superiority into commercial success;

Adjusting production plans to real market demand.

For information, AlixPartners has previously worked with electric vehicle startups that faced financial difficulties, such as Lordstown Motors and Faraday Future. However, these partnerships have not always ended successfully. For example, Lordstown Motors was eventually forced to cease operations entirely. Lucid Motors hopes to break this negative trend with its technology and innovations.