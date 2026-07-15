Manchester United Women set to complete record-breaking transfer

·3·Sport
Manchester United Women set to complete record-breaking transfer

Another sensational transfer is on the horizon in English women's football. Talented French forward Melvine Malard is close to leaving Manchester United to join London club Chelsea. This deal holds historical significance for the Manchester side, as the club is expected to generate a record-breaking fee. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to The Guardian, the transfer fee could reach £850,000 including bonuses. This is a massive sum for women's football and will be recorded as the most expensive sale in Manchester United's history. Initial reports suggest the guaranteed fee will be around £750,000.

A new challenge and the managerial factor

26-year-old Melvine Malard had one year left on her current contract. Although the Manchester United hierarchy tried to extend the player's deal, the forward decided to accept new challenges. The club preferred to sell her this summer rather than risk losing her for free next year.

Chelsea's new head coach, Sonia Bompastor, played a key role in this transfer. The relationship between Malard and Bompastor spans over a decade. It was Sonia who brought the young talent from Reunion Island to the Lyon academy. Now, they will join forces once again at the London club.

Season review and future plans

Last season, Melvine Malard put in a brilliant performance for Manchester United. She scored 4 goals in the Women's Champions League, contributing significantly to the team reaching the quarter-finals for the first time. She also made 18 appearances in the Women's Super League (WSL), finding the back of the net 6 times.

Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner plans to use the funds from this transfer to strengthen the squad. Given that the transfer window closes on September 3rd, the team is expected to sign new players in the coming days. Chelsea, meanwhile, aims to further bolster their attacking line with Malard's arrival and solidify their position in the title race.

Manchester UnitedChelseaMelvine MalardTransferWomen's Football
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