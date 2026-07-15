David Beckham returns to the virtual world: Legendary footballer becomes a Fortnite character

The living legend of the football world, former captain of the England national team and Manchester United, David Beckham, has taken a bold step into the world of modern technology and the gaming industry. Developers of the world-famous video game Fortnite have announced that they will soon add the image of the legendary midfielder to their platform. This was unexpected and exciting news not only for gamers but also for fans of the beautiful game. This is reported by Goal.com .

David Beckham confirmed on his official Instagram page that he is personally working on this project. According to Goal.com, the 1999 European Footballer of the Year is directly involved in the process of creating his digital avatar. "Working on my new Fortnite character. Coming soon," commented the star, who is a six-time Premier League champion and Champions League winner with Manchester United.

Two looks and a historical legacy

According to in-game information, two different skins of Beckham will be available to users. The first is in his iconic number 7 England national team kit, and the second is his classic look in a formal suit, as fans have become accustomed to seeing him in the stands of major tournaments in recent years. This variety reflects the player's prestige in both sports and the world of fashion.

Beckham's entry into the Fortnite world is no coincidence. This platform has already become a massive virtual space featuring modern football stars like Lionel Messi and Harry Kane, as well as artists like Lady Gaga. David Beckham adds a special gravitas to this list with his brilliant career at clubs such as Real Madrid, Milan, PSG, and LA Galaxy.

For many football fans in Uzbekistan, the name Beckham is not just a memory of the past, but a masterclass in precise passing and free kicks. His debut in the virtual world will undoubtedly increase interest in football history among the younger generation. Through the game, young people will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the legacy of the legendary "number seven."

Currently, Epic Games and the player's team are working on the final design. Beckham's appearance in the game is not just a commercial project, but a shining example of the integration of sports and digital entertainment. Soon, millions of players around the world will be able to play or fight as the legendary English midfielder on the field.