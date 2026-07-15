Spain defeats France to reach the World Cup final

In the FIFA 2026 World Cup semi-final Spain defeated France 2-0 to advance to the final.

In the match held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Spain scored both goals in regulation time. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute, securing the Spanish advantage.

France had more attempts throughout the game. The team took 14 shots, 4 of which were on target. Spain recorded 10 shots with 2 on target.

There was little difference in ball possession. Spain held the ball for 51 percent of the time, while France had 49 percent. The Spanish side led in passing with 487 completed passes, compared to France's 407.

France dominated in corners with a 7-1 count but failed to convert. Spain, however, made efficient use of their opportunities.

Thus, Spain has reached the World Cup final, while France ends its tournament run in the semi-finals.