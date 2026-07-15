France's dreams of conquering another World Cup ended in the semi-finals. Didier Deschamps' side lost 0-2 to Spain, missing out on a third consecutive final appearance. This defeat is a major blow not only for the team but for many of its stars. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

France's failure to register a single shot on target during the first 80 minutes highlighted their attacking struggles. According to Goal.com, world-class stars like Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele were completely neutralized by the Spanish defense. Throughout the match, 'Les Bleus' could not find their rhythm and remained helpless against their opponent's disciplined play.

A mistake by defender Lucas Digne midway through the first half changed the course of the match. He committed a foul on Lamine Yamal inside the penalty area, and Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting penalty to open the scoring. This was the first time France had trailed in the tournament.

Spain's dominance and France's weakness

The situation did not improve in the second half. The Spanish national team was ready to repel any attack. The trio of Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, and Oyarzabal kept the French defense under constant pressure. Near the 60th minute, Spain scored a second goal to seal the victory. Porro found the back of the net following a pass from Dani Olmo.

This defeat could mark the end of Didier Deschamps' long and successful tenure with the national team. The coach failed to lead his team to a third consecutive final, which is a major disappointment for the French football community. Star player Kylian Mbappe failed to deliver the expected performance and could not save his team in a difficult situation.

This result was also unexpected for football fans in Uzbekistan, as many considered France the main favorite of the tournament. Spain, under the leadership of Luis de la Fuente, secured their place in the final with a deserved performance. Now, 'La Roja' will compete in the decisive match for the world crown.