Ads Removed from Windows 11 Search: Microsoft Releases New Update

Microsoft has taken another significant step toward improving the Windows 11 operating system. In a new update, ad blocks and unnecessary commercial offers in the search panel, which had caused complaints from many users, have been completely removed. This change aims to make the system's built-in search function cleaner and more efficient. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the redesigned search system is currently available to Windows Insider program participants. This update promises not only visual cleanliness but also significantly faster technical performance. By optimizing search algorithms, Microsoft engineers have managed to significantly reduce response times to user queries.

Key changes and improvements in the system

In the new update, Microsoft has focused on several important aspects. First of all, search results are now generated much more accurately. Sponsored content, which frequently appeared among search results in previous versions and distracted users, is now a thing of the past. This makes it easier to find necessary files or programs during work.

The search interface has also been slightly modernized. Microsoft experts note that improvements have been made in all areas, from the proper functioning of the search system to the removal of redundant elements. This is also important news for Windows 11 users in Uzbekistan, as excessive system loads and ads often led to the consumption of internet traffic and computer resources.

Although this feature is currently in the testing phase, it is expected to be rolled out globally to all Windows 11 users in the coming months. The company plans to study user feedback to make the final version even more stable.

Overall, Microsoft has recently been pursuing a policy of simplifying the Windows 11 interface and freeing it from unnecessary "noise." Removing ads will help increase user trust in the brand and improve the experience of working with the operating system. The update will soon appear automatically on computers in all regions.