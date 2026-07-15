Spain defeats France to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup final

The Spanish national team secured a place in the 2026 World Cup final after a convincing 2-0 victory over France in the semi-final held in Dallas, USA. The reigning European champions dominated the match, once again proving their status as favorites. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Spain took control of the game in the first half. After Lamine Yamal was brought down inside the penalty area by Lucas Digne, the referee awarded a penalty. Mikel Oyarzabal made no mistake from the spot to open the scoring. According to Goal.com, Spain could have extended their lead before halftime, but Fabian Ruiz's shot was blocked by defenders.

The skill of Rodri and Pedro Porro

Spain did not ease the pressure in the second half. Following a brilliant combination between Pedro Porro and Dani Olmo, the defender found the back of Mike Maignan's net to make it 2-0. This goal effectively sealed the match and dealt a heavy blow to the French morale.

Lamine Yamal impressed throughout the match and even managed to score a third goal. However, the VAR system confirmed that the young talent's goal was disallowed due to offside. Nevertheless, Spain's attacking display served as a serious warning to other semi-finalists like England and Argentina.

France's weakness and Mbappe

The French national team tried to save the game, but their attacks remained ineffective. Although team leader Kylian Mbappe took several shots on goal, accuracy was lacking. The Spanish defense and goalkeeper Unai Simon left the opponent with almost no chances.

In the center of the pitch, Rodri controlled the game as a true leader. His precise passing and ability to break up opponent attacks ensured Spain's overall dominance. France, meanwhile, showed they were far from their best form throughout the match and were forced to exit the tournament.

Spain will now face either England or Argentina in the final. If "La Roja" maintains this tempo, they have every chance to claim not only the European but also the world throne.