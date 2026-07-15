Arsenal and France national team in concern: William Saliba may face surgery

·2·Sport
Arsenal and France national team in concern: William Saliba may face surgery

France national team and Arsenal defender William Saliba suffered a serious injury during the World Cup semi-final match against Spain. The player, who was forced to leave the pitch during the match, is expected to cause serious problems not only for the national team but also for his club. The match, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Spain, was the final game of the tournament for the French. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Saliba, who fell to the pitch while moving with the ball without any collision, immediately asked to be substituted. According to the Daily Mail, the defender told his teammates while leaving the pitch, "My back is gone, my back is gone." He was replaced by Maxence Lacroix, but this change could not save the French defense.

According to information released by L'Equipe, the player had been playing with chronic back pain for several months. Now that the situation has become more complicated, speculation is growing that Saliba may need surgery before the new season. Arsenal management is closely monitoring the player's health ahead of important matches in August.

Chronic injury and signs of fatigue

William Saliba participated in 50 matches for Arsenal in all competitions last season. This includes the grueling 120-minute match in the Champions League final. The player himself admitted in an interview during the World Cup group stage that he was not 100 percent ready. "I have been playing with minor pains for several months. I gritted my teeth and kept going because of the importance of the Champions League and the English Premier League," the defender had said.

France head coach Didier Deschamps had dismissed concerns about Saliba's physical condition before the tournament, stating that everything was fine. However, the player's unexpected exit in the semi-final has raised questions about the coach's decisions and the limits of the player's physical capabilities. Now, the player will undergo a comprehensive medical examination upon his return to London.

If surgery is confirmed, Arsenal could face a serious defensive crisis. According to Goal.com, it is almost certain that Saliba will miss the Community Shield match on August 16. It is also highly likely that he will not be able to help his team in the opening rounds of the Premier League. The absence of a key defender could be a major blow to Mikel Arteta's side in the title race.

ArsenalWilliam SalibaFranceInjuryFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

France eliminated from World Cup after defeat to SpainFrance eliminated from World Cup after defeat to SpainToday, 02:18How were the players rated in the France vs Spain match?How were the players rated in the France vs Spain match?Today, 02:12Spain defeats France to reach the World Cup finalSpain defeats France to reach the World Cup finalToday, 02:01Spain defeats France to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup finalSpain defeats France to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup finalToday, 01:51David Beckham returns to the virtual world: Legendary footballer becomes a Fortnite characterDavid Beckham returns to the virtual world: Legendary footballer becomes a Fortnite characterToday, 01:34Mikel Oyarzabal sets a record in the history of the Spanish national teamMikel Oyarzabal sets a record in the history of the Spanish national teamToday, 01:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar