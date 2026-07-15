Arsenal and France national team in concern: William Saliba may face surgery

France national team and Arsenal defender William Saliba suffered a serious injury during the World Cup semi-final match against Spain. The player, who was forced to leave the pitch during the match, is expected to cause serious problems not only for the national team but also for his club. The match, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Spain, was the final game of the tournament for the French. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Saliba, who fell to the pitch while moving with the ball without any collision, immediately asked to be substituted. According to the Daily Mail, the defender told his teammates while leaving the pitch, "My back is gone, my back is gone." He was replaced by Maxence Lacroix, but this change could not save the French defense.

According to information released by L'Equipe, the player had been playing with chronic back pain for several months. Now that the situation has become more complicated, speculation is growing that Saliba may need surgery before the new season. Arsenal management is closely monitoring the player's health ahead of important matches in August.

Chronic injury and signs of fatigue

William Saliba participated in 50 matches for Arsenal in all competitions last season. This includes the grueling 120-minute match in the Champions League final. The player himself admitted in an interview during the World Cup group stage that he was not 100 percent ready. "I have been playing with minor pains for several months. I gritted my teeth and kept going because of the importance of the Champions League and the English Premier League," the defender had said.

France head coach Didier Deschamps had dismissed concerns about Saliba's physical condition before the tournament, stating that everything was fine. However, the player's unexpected exit in the semi-final has raised questions about the coach's decisions and the limits of the player's physical capabilities. Now, the player will undergo a comprehensive medical examination upon his return to London.

If surgery is confirmed, Arsenal could face a serious defensive crisis. According to Goal.com, it is almost certain that Saliba will miss the Community Shield match on August 16. It is also highly likely that he will not be able to help his team in the opening rounds of the Premier League. The absence of a key defender could be a major blow to Mikel Arteta's side in the title race.