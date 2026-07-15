How were the players rated in the France vs Spain match?

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How were the players rated in the France vs Spain match?

In the FIFA 2026 World Cup semi-final Spain defeated France 2-0 to reach the final. Player ratings were released after the match.

The highest rating for Spain went to Marc Cucurella, who received 7.6. Pedro Porro was also rated 7.6. Lamine Yamal received 6.3, Rodri 7.2, and Pau Cubarsí 7.4.

Spain player ratings:

• Unai Simón — 7.3
• Marc Cucurella — 7.6
• Aymeric Laporte — 6.9
• Pau Cubarsí — 7.4
• Pedro Porro — 7.6
• Fabián Ruiz — 7.2
• Rodri — 7.2
• Álex Baena — 6.1
• Dani Olmo — 7.3
• Mikel Oyarzabal — 6.7
• Lamine Yamal — 6.3

Spain substitutes ratings:

• Ferran Torres — 6.7
• Mikel Merino — 6.8
• Pedri — 6.5
• Marcos Llorente — not rated
• Nico Williams — not rated

The highest rating for France went to Adrien Rabiot, who received 6.9. Dembélé was rated 6.5, while Barcola and Olise received 6.4.

France player ratings:

• Mike Maignan — 5.5
• Lucas Digne — 5.4
• Bradley Barcola — 6.4
• Adrien Rabiot — 6.9
William Saliba — 6.0
• Dayot Upamecano — 5.7
• Aurélien Tchouaméni — 6.6
• Jules Koundé — 6.2
• Ousmane Dembélé — 6.5
• Michael Olise — 6.4
Kylian Mbappé — 5.7

France substitutes ratings:

• Malo Gusto Lacroix — 6.6
• Manu Koné — 5.6
• Désiré Doué — 6.8
• Rayan Cherki — 6.7
• Theo Hernández — 6.3

Overall, Spain's defensive line and central midfielders performed best. For France, Rabiot received the team's highest rating.

SpainFranceMarc CucurellaPedro PorroLamine YamalAdrien Rabiot
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